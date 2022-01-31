Hypersoft Techn Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 166.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 166.35% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 up 476.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 up 225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Hypersoft Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 10.27 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 80.18% returns over the last 12 months.