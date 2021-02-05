Hypersoft Techn Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 61.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 61.18% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 113.03% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 125% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

Hypersoft Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2019.

Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 5.42 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.30% returns over the last 12 months.