Hybrid Fin Ser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 33.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 33.98% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 47.66% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 47.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Hybrid Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.