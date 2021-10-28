Hybrid Fin Ser Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 49.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in September 2021 up 49.25% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021 up 84.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021 up 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

Hybrid Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2020.