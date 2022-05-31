Hybrid Fin Ser Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 40.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 40.35% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 50.37% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 51.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

Hybrid Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2021.