Hybrid Fin Ser Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 11.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 11.45% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 0.89% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Hybrid Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Hybrid Fin Ser shares closed at 7.66 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -47.71% returns over the last 6 months