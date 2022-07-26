Hybrid Fin Ser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 26.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 26.8% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 77.11% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 80% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Hybrid Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.