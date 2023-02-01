Hybrid Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 39.4% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.32 0.23 0.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.32 0.23 0.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.16 0.16 0.10 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.09 0.06 0.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.01 0.30 Other Income 0.17 0.08 0.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 0.09 0.45 Interest 0.00 -- 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 0.09 0.45 Exceptional Items -0.40 -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.16 0.09 0.45 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 0.09 0.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 0.09 0.45 Equity Share Capital 14.72 14.72 14.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 0.03 0.15 Diluted EPS -0.05 0.03 0.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 0.03 0.15 Diluted EPS -0.05 0.03 0.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited