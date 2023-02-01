 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hybrid Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 39.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hybrid Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 39.4% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 135.4% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 46.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021. Hybrid Fin Ser shares closed at 14.65 on January 31, 2023 (BSE)
Hybrid Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.320.230.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.320.230.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.160.160.10
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.090.060.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.010.30
Other Income0.170.080.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.090.45
Interest0.00--0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.240.090.45
Exceptional Items-0.40----
P/L Before Tax-0.160.090.45
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.160.090.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.160.090.45
Equity Share Capital14.7214.7214.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.050.030.15
Diluted EPS-0.050.030.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.050.030.15
Diluted EPS-0.050.030.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Feb 1, 2023