    Hybrid Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 39.4% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hybrid Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 39.4% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 135.4% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 46.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.Hybrid Fin Ser shares closed at 14.65 on January 31, 2023 (BSE)
    Hybrid Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.320.230.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.320.230.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.160.10
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.060.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.010.30
    Other Income0.170.080.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.090.45
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.240.090.45
    Exceptional Items-0.40----
    P/L Before Tax-0.160.090.45
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.160.090.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.160.090.45
    Equity Share Capital14.7214.7214.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.030.15
    Diluted EPS-0.050.030.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.030.15
    Diluted EPS-0.050.030.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited