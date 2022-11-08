Hybrid Fin Ser Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 27.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hybrid Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in September 2022 down 27.43% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 29.35% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 down 16.95% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.
Hybrid Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.
|
|Hybrid Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.96
|0.82
|1.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.96
|0.82
|1.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.32
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.34
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.13
|0.53
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.17
|0.56
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.17
|0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.46
|0.17
|0.55
|Tax
|0.07
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.39
|0.17
|0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.39
|0.17
|0.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.39
|0.17
|0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|14.72
|14.72
|14.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.06
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.06
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.06
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.06
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited