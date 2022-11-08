Hybrid Fin Ser Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 27.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in September 2022 down 27.43% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 29.35% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 down 16.95% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

Hybrid Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.