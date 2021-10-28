Hybrid Fin Ser Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 42.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in September 2021 up 42.53% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021 up 481.73% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021 up 391.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

Hybrid Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2020.