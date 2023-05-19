Hybrid Fin Ser Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 16.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 16.99% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 65.06% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 55% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Hybrid Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

Hybrid Fin Ser shares closed at 11.10 on May 18, 2023 (NSE)