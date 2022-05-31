Hybrid Fin Ser Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 11.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 11.04% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 29.17% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Hybrid Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.