Hybrid Fin Ser Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 11.04% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hybrid Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 11.04% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 29.17% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.
Hybrid Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.
|Hybrid Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.85
|1.11
|0.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.85
|1.11
|0.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.26
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.29
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.52
|0.30
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.09
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.61
|0.53
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.59
|0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.34
|0.59
|0.46
|Tax
|0.08
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.26
|0.59
|0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.26
|0.59
|0.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.26
|0.59
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|14.72
|14.72
|14.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.20
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.20
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.20
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.20
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited