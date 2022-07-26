Hybrid Fin Ser Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 19.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 19.07% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 53.48% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 47.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Hybrid Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2021.