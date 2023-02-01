 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hybrid Fin Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, down 20.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hybrid Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in December 2022 down 20.01% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 123.53% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021. Hybrid Fin Ser shares closed at 14.65 on January 31, 2023 (BSE)
Hybrid Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.890.961.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.890.961.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.340.320.26
Depreciation0.030.030.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.200.200.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.320.420.52
Other Income0.000.040.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.320.460.61
Interest0.000.000.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.320.460.59
Exceptional Items-0.40----
P/L Before Tax-0.080.460.59
Tax0.060.070.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.140.390.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.140.390.59
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.140.390.59
Equity Share Capital14.7214.7214.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.050.130.20
Diluted EPS-0.050.130.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.050.130.20
Diluted EPS-0.050.130.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Hybrid Fin Ser #Hybrid Financial Services #Results
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:55 pm