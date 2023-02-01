Hybrid Fin Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, down 20.01% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.89 0.96 1.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.89 0.96 1.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.34 0.32 0.26 Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.20 0.20 0.29 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.32 0.42 0.52 Other Income 0.00 0.04 0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.32 0.46 0.61 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.32 0.46 0.59 Exceptional Items -0.40 -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.08 0.46 0.59 Tax 0.06 0.07 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 0.39 0.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 0.39 0.59 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.14 0.39 0.59 Equity Share Capital 14.72 14.72 14.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 0.13 0.20 Diluted EPS -0.05 0.13 0.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 0.13 0.20 Diluted EPS -0.05 0.13 0.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited