Hybrid Fin Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, down 20.01% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hybrid Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in December 2022 down 20.01% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 123.53% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.
|Hybrid Fin Ser shares closed at 14.65 on January 31, 2023 (BSE)
|Hybrid Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.89
|0.96
|1.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.89
|0.96
|1.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.32
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.20
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.42
|0.52
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.04
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.46
|0.61
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.46
|0.59
|Exceptional Items
|-0.40
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.46
|0.59
|Tax
|0.06
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.39
|0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.39
|0.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.14
|0.39
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|14.72
|14.72
|14.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.13
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.13
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.13
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.13
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited