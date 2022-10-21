HUL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,751.00 crore, up 15.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,751.00 crore in September 2022 up 15.93% from Rs. 12,724.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,616.00 crore in September 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 2,187.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,492.00 crore in September 2022 up 7.61% from Rs. 3,245.00 crore in September 2021.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.31 in September 2021.

HUL shares closed at 2,600.90 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.34% over the last 12 months.