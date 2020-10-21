HUL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,442.00 crore, up 16.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,442.00 crore in September 2020 up 16.14% from Rs. 9,852.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,009.00 crore in September 2020 up 8.71% from Rs. 1,848.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,020.00 crore in September 2020 up 15.14% from Rs. 2,623.00 crore in September 2019.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.55 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.54 in September 2019.

HUL shares closed at 2,173.10 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.00% returns over the last 6 months and 2.15% over the last 12 months.