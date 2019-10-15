HUL Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,852.00 crore, up 6.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,852.00 crore in September 2019 up 6.69% from Rs. 9,234.00 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,848.00 crore in September 2019 up 21.18% from Rs. 1,525.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,623.00 crore in September 2019 up 12.87% from Rs. 2,324.00 crore in September 2018.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.54 in September 2019 from Rs. 7.04 in September 2018.

HUL shares closed at 1,828.65 on August 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.19% returns over the last 6 months and 19.81% over the last 12 months.