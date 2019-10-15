HUL Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,852.00 crore, up 6.69% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,708.00
|9,984.00
|9,138.00
|Other Operating Income
|144.00
|130.00
|96.00
|Total Income From Operations
|9,852.00
|10,114.00
|9,234.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,229.00
|3,161.00
|3,343.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,447.00
|1,333.00
|1,182.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-191.00
|154.00
|-90.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|430.00
|452.00
|438.00
|Depreciation
|237.00
|214.00
|130.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,198.00
|1,161.00
|1,106.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,296.00
|1,206.00
|1,236.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,206.00
|2,433.00
|1,889.00
|Other Income
|180.00
|147.00
|305.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,386.00
|2,580.00
|2,194.00
|Interest
|31.00
|24.00
|7.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,355.00
|2,556.00
|2,187.00
|Exceptional Items
|-47.00
|7.00
|-35.00
|P/L Before Tax
|2,308.00
|2,563.00
|2,152.00
|Tax
|460.00
|808.00
|627.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,848.00
|1,755.00
|1,525.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,848.00
|1,755.00
|1,525.00
|Equity Share Capital
|216.00
|216.00
|216.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.54
|8.11
|7.04
|Diluted EPS
|8.54
|8.11
|7.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.54
|8.11
|7.04
|Diluted EPS
|8.54
|8.11
|7.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
