HUL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,234.00 crore, up 11.13% Q-o-Q

|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,138.00
|9,356.00
|8,199.00
|Other Operating Income
|96.00
|131.00
|110.00
|Total Income From Operations
|9,234.00
|9,487.00
|8,309.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,343.00
|3,379.00
|2,885.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,182.00
|905.00
|1,061.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-90.00
|80.00
|-17.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|438.00
|442.00
|435.00
|Depreciation
|130.00
|127.00
|115.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,106.00
|1,153.00
|1,023.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,236.00
|1,277.00
|1,240.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,889.00
|2,124.00
|1,567.00
|Other Income
|305.00
|135.00
|204.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,194.00
|2,259.00
|1,771.00
|Interest
|7.00
|7.00
|6.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,187.00
|2,252.00
|1,765.00
|Exceptional Items
|-35.00
|-59.00
|36.00
|P/L Before Tax
|2,152.00
|2,193.00
|1,801.00
|Tax
|627.00
|664.00
|525.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,525.00
|1,529.00
|1,276.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,525.00
|1,529.00
|1,276.00
|Equity Share Capital
|216.00
|216.00
|216.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.04
|7.06
|5.90
|Diluted EPS
|7.04
|7.06
|5.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.04
|7.06
|5.90
|Diluted EPS
|7.04
|7.06
|5.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited