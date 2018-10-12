HUL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,234.00 crore, up 11.13% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 9,234.00 crore in September 2018 up 11.13% from Rs. 8,309.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,525.00 crore in September 2018 up 19.51% from Rs. 1,276.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,889.00 crore in September 2018 up 20.55% from Rs. 1,567.00 crore in September 2017.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.04 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.90 in September 2017.

HUL shares closed at 1,526.10 on October 11, 2018 (NSE) and has given 8.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.29% over the last 12 months.