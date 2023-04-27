 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HUL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14,893.00 crore, up 10.63% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:Net Sales at Rs 14,893.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.63% from Rs. 13,462.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,552.00 crore in March 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 2,327.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,631.00 crore in March 2023 up 7.84% from Rs. 3,367.00 crore in March 2022.
HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.90 in March 2022. HUL shares closed at 2,510.80 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.33% returns over the last 6 months and 16.87% over the last 12 months.
Hindustan Unilever
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations14,638.0014,986.0013,190.00
Other Operating Income255.00242.00272.00
Total Income From Operations14,893.0015,228.0013,462.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4,546.004,767.004,351.00
Purchase of Traded Goods3,010.002,892.002,489.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks83.00338.00-48.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost683.00676.00542.00
Depreciation262.00260.00261.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses1,290.001,200.001,290.00
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,810.001,818.001,593.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,209.003,277.002,984.00
Other Income160.00228.00122.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,369.003,505.003,106.00
Interest24.0026.0036.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,345.003,479.003,070.00
Exceptional Items80.00-102.0058.00
P/L Before Tax3,425.003,377.003,128.00
Tax873.00872.00801.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,552.002,505.002,327.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,552.002,505.002,327.00
Equity Share Capital235.00235.00235.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.8610.679.90
Diluted EPS10.8610.679.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.8610.679.90
Diluted EPS10.8610.679.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Unilever #HUL #Personal Care #Results
first published: Apr 27, 2023 05:33 pm