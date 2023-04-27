HUL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14,893.00 crore, up 10.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:Net Sales at Rs 14,893.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.63% from Rs. 13,462.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,552.00 crore in March 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 2,327.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,631.00 crore in March 2023 up 7.84% from Rs. 3,367.00 crore in March 2022.
HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.90 in March 2022.
|HUL shares closed at 2,510.80 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.33% returns over the last 6 months and 16.87% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Unilever
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,638.00
|14,986.00
|13,190.00
|Other Operating Income
|255.00
|242.00
|272.00
|Total Income From Operations
|14,893.00
|15,228.00
|13,462.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,546.00
|4,767.00
|4,351.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,010.00
|2,892.00
|2,489.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|83.00
|338.00
|-48.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|683.00
|676.00
|542.00
|Depreciation
|262.00
|260.00
|261.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,290.00
|1,200.00
|1,290.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,810.00
|1,818.00
|1,593.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,209.00
|3,277.00
|2,984.00
|Other Income
|160.00
|228.00
|122.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,369.00
|3,505.00
|3,106.00
|Interest
|24.00
|26.00
|36.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,345.00
|3,479.00
|3,070.00
|Exceptional Items
|80.00
|-102.00
|58.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3,425.00
|3,377.00
|3,128.00
|Tax
|873.00
|872.00
|801.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,552.00
|2,505.00
|2,327.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,552.00
|2,505.00
|2,327.00
|Equity Share Capital
|235.00
|235.00
|235.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.86
|10.67
|9.90
|Diluted EPS
|10.86
|10.67
|9.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.86
|10.67
|9.90
|Diluted EPS
|10.86
|10.67
|9.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited