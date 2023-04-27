HUL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14,893.00 crore, up 10.63% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 14,638.00 14,986.00 13,190.00 Other Operating Income 255.00 242.00 272.00 Total Income From Operations 14,893.00 15,228.00 13,462.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4,546.00 4,767.00 4,351.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 3,010.00 2,892.00 2,489.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 83.00 338.00 -48.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 683.00 676.00 542.00 Depreciation 262.00 260.00 261.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,290.00 1,200.00 1,290.00 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,810.00 1,818.00 1,593.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,209.00 3,277.00 2,984.00 Other Income 160.00 228.00 122.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,369.00 3,505.00 3,106.00 Interest 24.00 26.00 36.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,345.00 3,479.00 3,070.00 Exceptional Items 80.00 -102.00 58.00 P/L Before Tax 3,425.00 3,377.00 3,128.00 Tax 873.00 872.00 801.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,552.00 2,505.00 2,327.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,552.00 2,505.00 2,327.00 Equity Share Capital 235.00 235.00 235.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.86 10.67 9.90 Diluted EPS 10.86 10.67 9.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.86 10.67 9.90 Diluted EPS 10.86 10.67 9.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited