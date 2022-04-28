 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HUL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,462.00 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,462.00 crore in March 2022 up 10.96% from Rs. 12,132.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,327.00 crore in March 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 2,143.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,367.00 crore in March 2022 up 9.82% from Rs. 3,066.00 crore in March 2021.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.12 in March 2021.

HUL shares closed at 2,148.15 on April 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -9.79% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Unilever
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13,190.00 12,900.00 11,947.00
Other Operating Income 272.00 192.00 185.00
Total Income From Operations 13,462.00 13,092.00 12,132.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,351.00 3,875.00 3,849.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,489.00 2,333.00 2,045.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -48.00 61.00 -138.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 542.00 657.00 522.00
Depreciation 261.00 255.00 249.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,290.00 1,189.00 1,413.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,593.00 1,698.00 1,484.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,984.00 3,024.00 2,708.00
Other Income 122.00 91.00 109.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,106.00 3,115.00 2,817.00
Interest 36.00 25.00 9.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,070.00 3,090.00 2,808.00
Exceptional Items 58.00 -66.00 14.00
P/L Before Tax 3,128.00 3,024.00 2,822.00
Tax 801.00 781.00 679.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,327.00 2,243.00 2,143.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,327.00 2,243.00 2,143.00
Equity Share Capital 235.00 235.00 235.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.90 9.55 9.12
Diluted EPS 9.90 9.55 9.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.90 9.55 9.12
Diluted EPS 9.90 9.55 9.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Unilever #HUL #Personal Care #Results
first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:41 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.