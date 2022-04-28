HUL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,462.00 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13,190.00
|12,900.00
|11,947.00
|Other Operating Income
|272.00
|192.00
|185.00
|Total Income From Operations
|13,462.00
|13,092.00
|12,132.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,351.00
|3,875.00
|3,849.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,489.00
|2,333.00
|2,045.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-48.00
|61.00
|-138.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|542.00
|657.00
|522.00
|Depreciation
|261.00
|255.00
|249.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,290.00
|1,189.00
|1,413.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,593.00
|1,698.00
|1,484.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,984.00
|3,024.00
|2,708.00
|Other Income
|122.00
|91.00
|109.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,106.00
|3,115.00
|2,817.00
|Interest
|36.00
|25.00
|9.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,070.00
|3,090.00
|2,808.00
|Exceptional Items
|58.00
|-66.00
|14.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3,128.00
|3,024.00
|2,822.00
|Tax
|801.00
|781.00
|679.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,327.00
|2,243.00
|2,143.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,327.00
|2,243.00
|2,143.00
|Equity Share Capital
|235.00
|235.00
|235.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.90
|9.55
|9.12
|Diluted EPS
|9.90
|9.55
|9.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.90
|9.55
|9.12
|Diluted EPS
|9.90
|9.55
|9.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited