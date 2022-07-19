HUL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,272.00 crore, up 19.78% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,016.00
|13,190.00
|11,730.00
|Other Operating Income
|256.00
|272.00
|185.00
|Total Income From Operations
|14,272.00
|13,462.00
|11,915.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,719.00
|4,351.00
|3,551.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,930.00
|2,489.00
|2,223.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-135.00
|-48.00
|131.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|597.00
|542.00
|618.00
|Depreciation
|260.00
|261.00
|244.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,328.00
|1,290.00
|1,024.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,586.00
|1,593.00
|1,521.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,987.00
|2,984.00
|2,603.00
|Other Income
|137.00
|122.00
|67.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,124.00
|3,106.00
|2,670.00
|Interest
|26.00
|36.00
|11.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,098.00
|3,070.00
|2,659.00
|Exceptional Items
|-12.00
|58.00
|-26.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3,086.00
|3,128.00
|2,633.00
|Tax
|797.00
|801.00
|572.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,289.00
|2,327.00
|2,061.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,289.00
|2,327.00
|2,061.00
|Equity Share Capital
|235.00
|235.00
|235.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.74
|9.90
|8.77
|Diluted EPS
|9.74
|9.90
|8.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.74
|9.90
|8.77
|Diluted EPS
|9.74
|9.90
|8.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited