HUL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,114.00 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,984.00
|9,809.00
|9,356.00
|Other Operating Income
|130.00
|136.00
|131.00
|Total Income From Operations
|10,114.00
|9,945.00
|9,487.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,161.00
|3,319.00
|3,379.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,333.00
|1,284.00
|905.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|154.00
|140.00
|80.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|452.00
|402.00
|442.00
|Depreciation
|214.00
|134.00
|127.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,161.00
|1,107.00
|1,153.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,206.00
|1,372.00
|1,277.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,433.00
|2,187.00
|2,124.00
|Other Income
|147.00
|118.00
|135.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,580.00
|2,305.00
|2,259.00
|Interest
|24.00
|7.00
|7.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,556.00
|2,298.00
|2,252.00
|Exceptional Items
|7.00
|-71.00
|-59.00
|P/L Before Tax
|2,563.00
|2,227.00
|2,193.00
|Tax
|808.00
|689.00
|664.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,755.00
|1,538.00
|1,529.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,755.00
|1,538.00
|1,529.00
|Equity Share Capital
|216.00
|216.00
|216.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.11
|7.11
|7.06
|Diluted EPS
|8.11
|7.10
|7.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.11
|7.11
|7.06
|Diluted EPS
|8.11
|7.10
|7.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
