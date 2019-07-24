HUL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,114.00 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,114.00 crore in June 2019 up 6.61% from Rs. 9,487.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,755.00 crore in June 2019 up 14.78% from Rs. 1,529.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,794.00 crore in June 2019 up 17.1% from Rs. 2,386.00 crore in June 2018.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.11 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.06 in June 2018.

HUL shares closed at 1,693.35 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.18% returns over the last 6 months and 0.22% over the last 12 months.