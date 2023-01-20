 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HUL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,228.00 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,228.00 crore in December 2022 up 16.32% from Rs. 13,092.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,505.00 crore in December 2022 up 11.68% from Rs. 2,243.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,765.00 crore in December 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 3,370.00 crore in December 2021.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.55 in December 2021.

HUL shares closed at 2,649.75 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months and 14.71% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Unilever
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,986.00 14,514.00 12,900.00
Other Operating Income 242.00 237.00 192.00
Total Income From Operations 15,228.00 14,751.00 13,092.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,767.00 5,197.00 3,875.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,892.00 3,136.00 2,333.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 338.00 -339.00 61.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 676.00 709.00 657.00
Depreciation 260.00 248.00 255.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,200.00 1,041.00 1,189.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,818.00 1,630.00 1,698.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,277.00 3,129.00 3,024.00
Other Income 228.00 115.00 91.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,505.00 3,244.00 3,115.00
Interest 26.00 25.00 25.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,479.00 3,219.00 3,090.00
Exceptional Items -102.00 -28.00 -66.00
P/L Before Tax 3,377.00 3,191.00 3,024.00
Tax 872.00 575.00 781.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,505.00 2,616.00 2,243.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,505.00 2,616.00 2,243.00
Equity Share Capital 235.00 235.00 235.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.67 11.13 9.55
Diluted EPS 10.67 11.13 9.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.67 11.13 9.55
Diluted EPS 10.67 11.13 9.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

