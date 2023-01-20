HUL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,228.00 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,986.00
|14,514.00
|12,900.00
|Other Operating Income
|242.00
|237.00
|192.00
|Total Income From Operations
|15,228.00
|14,751.00
|13,092.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,767.00
|5,197.00
|3,875.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,892.00
|3,136.00
|2,333.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|338.00
|-339.00
|61.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|676.00
|709.00
|657.00
|Depreciation
|260.00
|248.00
|255.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,200.00
|1,041.00
|1,189.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,818.00
|1,630.00
|1,698.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,277.00
|3,129.00
|3,024.00
|Other Income
|228.00
|115.00
|91.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,505.00
|3,244.00
|3,115.00
|Interest
|26.00
|25.00
|25.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,479.00
|3,219.00
|3,090.00
|Exceptional Items
|-102.00
|-28.00
|-66.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3,377.00
|3,191.00
|3,024.00
|Tax
|872.00
|575.00
|781.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,505.00
|2,616.00
|2,243.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,505.00
|2,616.00
|2,243.00
|Equity Share Capital
|235.00
|235.00
|235.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.67
|11.13
|9.55
|Diluted EPS
|10.67
|11.13
|9.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.67
|11.13
|9.55
|Diluted EPS
|10.67
|11.13
|9.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited