HUL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,228.00 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,228.00 crore in December 2022 up 16.32% from Rs. 13,092.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,505.00 crore in December 2022 up 11.68% from Rs. 2,243.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,765.00 crore in December 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 3,370.00 crore in December 2021.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.55 in December 2021.

HUL shares closed at 2,649.75 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months and 14.71% over the last 12 months.