    HUL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,228.00 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,228.00 crore in December 2022 up 16.32% from Rs. 13,092.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,505.00 crore in December 2022 up 11.68% from Rs. 2,243.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,765.00 crore in December 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 3,370.00 crore in December 2021.

    HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.55 in December 2021.

    HUL shares closed at 2,649.75 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months and 14.71% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Unilever
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14,986.0014,514.0012,900.00
    Other Operating Income242.00237.00192.00
    Total Income From Operations15,228.0014,751.0013,092.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,767.005,197.003,875.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,892.003,136.002,333.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks338.00-339.0061.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost676.00709.00657.00
    Depreciation260.00248.00255.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1,200.001,041.001,189.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,818.001,630.001,698.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,277.003,129.003,024.00
    Other Income228.00115.0091.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,505.003,244.003,115.00
    Interest26.0025.0025.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,479.003,219.003,090.00
    Exceptional Items-102.00-28.00-66.00
    P/L Before Tax3,377.003,191.003,024.00
    Tax872.00575.00781.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,505.002,616.002,243.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,505.002,616.002,243.00
    Equity Share Capital235.00235.00235.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6711.139.55
    Diluted EPS10.6711.139.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6711.139.55
    Diluted EPS10.6711.139.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

