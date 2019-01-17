HUL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,558.00 crore, up 11.27% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,357.00
|9,138.00
|8,323.00
|Other Operating Income
|201.00
|96.00
|267.00
|Total Income From Operations
|9,558.00
|9,234.00
|8,590.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,199.00
|3,343.00
|3,188.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,337.00
|1,182.00
|768.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-118.00
|-90.00
|-51.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|465.00
|438.00
|491.00
|Depreciation
|133.00
|130.00
|121.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,186.00
|1,106.00
|1,107.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,443.00
|1,236.00
|1,407.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,913.00
|1,889.00
|1,559.00
|Other Income
|106.00
|305.00
|152.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,019.00
|2,194.00
|1,711.00
|Interest
|7.00
|7.00
|5.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,012.00
|2,187.00
|1,706.00
|Exceptional Items
|-62.00
|-35.00
|-21.00
|P/L Before Tax
|1,950.00
|2,152.00
|1,685.00
|Tax
|506.00
|627.00
|359.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,444.00
|1,525.00
|1,326.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,444.00
|1,525.00
|1,326.00
|Equity Share Capital
|216.00
|216.00
|216.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.67
|7.04
|6.13
|Diluted EPS
|6.67
|7.04
|6.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.67
|7.04
|6.13
|Diluted EPS
|6.67
|7.04
|6.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited