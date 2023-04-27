 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HUL Q4 result: Net profit jumps 10% to Rs 2,552 crore, revenue rises 11%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

According to a poll of brokerages, HUL’s standalone Q4 revenue was seen at Rs 15,277 crore and net profit at Rs 2,584 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on April 27 reported standalone net profit at Rs 2,552 crore for the March quarter of FY23, registering a growth of 9.66 percent from Rs 2,327 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue came in at Rs 15,053 crore, rising 10.81 percent from Rs 13,584 crore in the year-ago quarter, the FMCG major’s said in a regulatory filing.

Profit was largely in-line but revenue missed the mark. According to a poll of brokerages, HUL’s standalone Q4 revenue was seen at Rs 15,277 crore and net profit at Rs 2,584 crore. Estimates suggested price-hike led revenue growth at 9 percent and volume growth at 5 percent. In the previous quarter, too, volume growth was 5 percent.

Underlying volume growth during Q4 was 4 percent, lagging the expectations.