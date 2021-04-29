HUL Q4 profit spikes 45% to Rs 2,190 crore, revenue jumps 35%; earnings beat estimates

live bse live

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on April 29 has reported a healthy and better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March 2021, with consolidated profit rising 44.8 percent year-on-year.

Consolidated profit increased to Rs 2,190 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 1,512 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 35 percent year-on-year to Rs 12,433 crore in Q4 FY21.

According to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, profit was estimated at Rs 1,975 crore on revenue of Rs 12,020 crore for the quarter.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 17 per share for the financial year ended March 2021.