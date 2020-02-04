App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL Q3 profit rises on lower commodity cost; here are highlights of analyst call

The company may take price increase in a range of 5-6% across Soap portfolio in next couple of months to counter input inflation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HUL's profit in the October-December quarter grew 11.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,616 crore, driven by lower commodity cost and other expenses.

Revenue increased 2.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,808 crore, while domestic consumer growth was 4 percent with underlying volume growth at 5 percent.

Here are key highlights of HUL's' earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Close

The company's management expects the overall market in the near term to remain challenging led by high retail inflation, liquidity issues and lower GDP estimate.

related news

The consumption in discretionary categories remained more impacted than food categories.

Meanwhile, E-commerce continues to do well for the company and have not seen any decline.

The Management expects skin cleansing segment to rebound in some quarters led by distribution expansion, volumes and other corrective measures which are already been taken in this portfolio.

The company’s Naturals portfolio continues to grow 2 times of the average growth of the company.

The premium portfolio continued to grow at a higher rate than value products.

The company may take a price increase in a range of 5-6% across Soap portfolio in the next couple of months to counter input inflation.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 10:21 am

tags #Results- Brokerage Conference Call

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.