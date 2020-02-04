HUL Q3 profit rises on lower commodity cost; here are highlights of analyst call

HUL's profit in the October-December quarter grew 11.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,616 crore, driven by lower commodity cost and other expenses.

Revenue increased 2.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,808 crore, while domestic consumer growth was 4 percent with underlying volume growth at 5 percent.

Here are key highlights of HUL's' earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

The company's management expects the overall market in the near term to remain challenging led by high retail inflation, liquidity issues and lower GDP estimate.

The consumption in discretionary categories remained more impacted than food categories.

Meanwhile, E-commerce continues to do well for the company and have not seen any decline.

The Management expects skin cleansing segment to rebound in some quarters led by distribution expansion, volumes and other corrective measures which are already been taken in this portfolio.

The company’s Naturals portfolio continues to grow 2 times of the average growth of the company.

The premium portfolio continued to grow at a higher rate than value products.