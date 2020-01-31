HUL Q3 profit grows 12%, operating performance beat analyst estimates

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on January 31 reported a 11.9 percent year-on-year growth in third quarter profit at Rs 1,616 crore, driven by lower commodity cost and other expenses.

Profit for the December quarter stood at Rs 1,444 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 2.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,808 crore and domestic consumer growth was 4 percent with underlying volume growth at 5 percent.

"This quarter witnessed an overall challenging market environment, mainly reflecting a sharp slowdown in rural and discretionary spends. Our continued focus on innovation and market development has helped sustain underlying volume growth at a steady 5 percent," Sanjiv Mehta, CMD said.

"In the short term, demand outlook and market growth continue to be challenging."

Underlying volume growth was 10 percent in same period last year and 5 percent in September quarter.

HUL said home-care continued its trajectory of good performance with double digit top-line growth, but beauty and personal care segment was impacted by a higher-than-expected slowdown to market growth and delayed winter.

The home-care segment, which contributed to 35 percent to total revenue, registered a 9.8 percent YoY growth in Q3 revenue at Rs 3,456 crore and 41 percent rise in EBIT with 400bps margin expansion.

Revenue from foods & refreshment business grew by 7.9 percent YoY to Rs 1,865 crore, with healthy EBIT growth of 28 percent and 280bps rise in margin.

However, beauty and personal care segment revenue, which contributed to 45 percent to total revenue, fell 2.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,412 crore, but at operating level, its EBIT grew by 7.5 percent with 270bps rise in margin in Q3FY20.

Operating performance was ahead of analyst estimates as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 19.5 percent YoY to Rs 2,445 crore, with margin expansion of 350bps at 24.9 percent, driven by cost-saving programme and leverage in other expenses.

EBITDA was estimated at Rs 2,313 crore with margin at 23.1 percent, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Abneesh Roy of Edelweiss Securities said 5 percent volume growth is a good number. "Overall numbers were good with EBITDA and margin ahead of estimates. GSK merger completion is seen in February which would be key thing to watch out for,” he said.

Meanwhile, HUL appointed Ashish Gupta as an independent director to the board. Prabha Narasimhan will be the executive director of the home-care segment replacing Priya Nair, who will be the Executive Director for beauty and personal care.