HUL Q3 Preview: Revenue may grow 14% amid weak rural demand; ad spends to hit margins

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 18, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

The company is likely to post a 5 percent growth in volumes even as it faces inflation in the food segment

Hindustan Unilever, India’s biggest fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, is expected to post double-digit growth in topline in the October-December 2022 quarter but its operating margins are likely to decline year-on-year (YoY) due to increasing advertising spends. HUL will report its numbers on January 19 after market hours.

According to a poll of brokerages, standalone revenue may come in at Rs 14,904 crore, a 13.8 percent YoY growth while profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 8.3 percent YoY to Rs 2,481 crore.

Sequentially, revenue will be more or less flat while net profit may rise 4.3 percent.

Revenue growth is expected to come on the back of further price hikes taken in laundry products. HUL is the maker of Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel and Breeze in this segment. Meanwhile, price cuts of 5-11 percent were taken in Lifebuoy and Lux soaps after a fall in palm oil prices, which will drive volume growth in soaps.

Volumes growth