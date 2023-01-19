 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HUL Q3: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,505 crore; beats estimates

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on January 19 released its December quarter (Q3FY23) results wherein its standalone net profit increased by 12 percent to Rs 2505 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 2243 crore in the year-ago period.

The FMCG behemoth's standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 15,228 crore, up 16 percent against Rs 13,092 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The numbers beat estimates as according to a poll of brokerages, standalone revenue was expected to come in at Rs 14,904 crore, up 13.8 percent YoY while profit after tax (PAT) was estimated to increase 8.3 percent YoY to Rs 2,481 crore.

Underlying volume growth of 5 percent in the quarter was in-line with Street estimate of 4-5 percent.

"Sustaining our strong momentum, we had yet another quarter of solid all-round performance delivering double-digit revenue and earnings growth. Our consistent performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, strength of our brands, excellence in execution, and dynamic financial management," Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, HUL said.

"I am excited about our foray into the fast evolving ‘Health and Wellbeing’ category through our strategic partnerships with OZiva and Wellbeing Nutrition," he added.