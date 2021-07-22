HUL Q1 results: Net profit up 10% at Rs 2,061 crore, revenue jumps 13% YoY

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on July 22 reported a net profit at Rs 2,061 crore for the June quarter, up 9.6 percent jump from Rs 1,881 crore in the year-ago period.

THE FMCG major's revenue was up 12.7 percent at Rs 11,730 crore versus Rs 10,406 crore in the year-ago period.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 7.7 percent at Rs 2,847 crore against Rs 2,644 crore and the margin was down at 23.9 percent versus 25 percent, YoY.

"In a challenging environment, we have delivered a strong performance across topline and bottomline. Our performance in the quarter has been resilient and is reflective of our capabilities, the agility in our operations and the intrinsic strength of our portfolio," Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said.

Home-care segment

The home-care segment grew at 12 percent on double-digit growth in fabric wash. The segment continued to perform well growing in high double-digits on a strong base, the company said.

Liquids and "fabric sensations" continue to outperform, benefitting from robust market development initiatives. "We have taken calibrated price increase across fabric wash and household care portfolio to partly offset the high inflation in input costs," the company said.

Beauty & personal care segment

Beauty and personal care grew 13 percent led by hair care and skincare, both growing in high double-digits.

Skin cleansing continued its strong momentum—soaps grew on a high base and the premium segment performed well. Hand hygiene portfolio declined against an exceptionally high base.

"A calibrated approach towards price increase has helped protect our business model as vegetable oil prices remain at elevated levels," the company said.

Foods & refreshment

Foods and refreshments delivered another quarter of strong performance and grew at 12 percent.

"All our tea brands continue to grow in high double-digits despite a very strong base in the prior year. Ketchups and soups continue to perform well led by strong volume growth on a high base in the June quarter of 2020," the company said.

"Go-to-market integration in nutrition business is progressing well, health food drinks gained penetration sequentially and grew volumes in mid-single-digit."

In the afternoon, Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 2,484.85, up Rs 50.95, or 2.09 percent on the BSE.