you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL Q1 preview: Profit growth may be around 10%, volume to edge up

The volume growth in June quarter last year was 12 percent and in March quarter it was 7 percent. Considering weak rural demand, 6 percent is satisfactory, brokerages said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever is scheduled to release its Q1 earnings on July 23.

According to brokerage estimates, the profit may growt more than 10 percent in Q1, and revenue growth could be in the range of 7-10 percent YoY on the back of around 6 percent volume growth in June quarter despite expected slowdown in rural demand. This along with cost-saving measures and operating leverage could boost operating income and profit.

"We expect HUL to post 9.7 percent YoY sales growth mainly driven by 6 percent volume growth across categories as its shift towards natural products and increasing premiumisation trend is yielding results, helping it to maintain the growth trajectory," ICICI direct said.

While expecting 11 percent growth in adjusted profit, Kotak said, "We model 9 percent revenue growth in domestic FMCG business, led by 6 percent underlying volume growth and 3 percent price-led growth. On a segmental basis, we bake in 11.5 percent YoY revenue growth for home care and 7 percent YoY growth for personal care."

After not building impact of Ind-AS 116, the brokerage expects EBITDA margin to expand 50 bps YoY aided by operating cost efficiencies (including advertising & sales promotion spends).

Key issues to watch for would be comments on consumer demand environment, pace of rural growth, competitive intensity especially in detergents, performance of Lever Ayush, overall volume growth and Provision towards restructuring and few contested matters, and gross and EBITDA margin considering volatility in crude.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Result Poll

