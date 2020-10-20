172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hul-may-report-double-digit-growth-in-q2-led-by-gsk-consumer-5983131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL may report double-digit growth in Q2 led by GSK Consumer

Watch out for outlook on the pace of rural growth, demand turnaround and raw material cost, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever is expected to report strong double-digit growth in the September quarter following the merger of GSK Consumer Healthcare but organic growth could be in a single digit compared to the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue and operating profit growth could be more than 15 percent for the quarter ended September 2020 YoY, while profit is expected to be more than 10 percent YoY.

"We model 2.7 percent growth in organic revenues (up 15.3 percent YoY including GSK Consumer Healthcare acquisition) in the domestic FMCG business led by 2 percent growth in underlying volume growth (organic). We expect improvement across most segments, including personal care. Colour cosmetics, deodorants and out-of-home consumption categories continue to be weak," said Kotak Institutional Equities, which sees around 10 percent YoY rise in profit.

Close

The brokerage sees 1.5 percent growth YoY in personal care, 4 percent in the home-care segment and 4 percent in the packaged food and refreshments segment (organic). "A price-increase led growth in the tea segment will be offset by weak sales of out-of-home consumption products. GSK Consumer Healthcare portfolio would witness about 4 percent decline in sales due to disruption at two facilities."

related news

HDFC Securities also expects net revenue growth of 15 percent YoY driven by GSK acquisition. "Core biz revenue is expected to grow by 1 percent YoY."

Motilal Oswal sees domestic volume growth (including GSK) of 10.5 percent YoY.

Watch out for the outlook on the pace of rural growth and demand turnaround and outlook on competitive intensity and raw-material cost, the brokerage house said.

On the operating front, the gross margin is expected to see a triple-digit contraction due to high inflation in the tea segment, hence the EBITDA margin may not see significant expansion YoY but EBITDA could grow in double digits.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

Kotak expects 160 bps YoY contraction in gross margin, mainly due to high inflation in the tea segment, pass-on of some raw material benefits in homecare, product mix and partly offset by GSK Consumer acquisition.

"EBITDA margin would be flat as tailwinds from GSK acquisition (about 100 bps) would be offset by headwinds in tea, product mix change and investments in business (including A&P spends)," said the brokerage.

HUL shares fell more than 5 percent in the September quarter as well as year-to-date (FY21).
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 08:15 am

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Result Poll

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.