HUL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,144.00 crore, up 16.08% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,896.00
|14,357.00
|13,046.00
|Other Operating Income
|248.00
|267.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15,144.00
|14,624.00
|13,046.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,436.00
|4,868.00
|4,242.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,100.00
|2,940.00
|2,239.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-339.00
|-144.00
|-160.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|758.00
|636.00
|620.00
|Depreciation
|272.00
|281.00
|281.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,053.00
|1,334.00
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,657.00
|1,588.00
|2,879.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,207.00
|3,121.00
|2,945.00
|Other Income
|109.00
|133.00
|53.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,316.00
|3,254.00
|2,998.00
|Interest
|28.00
|28.00
|28.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,288.00
|3,226.00
|2,970.00
|Exceptional Items
|-29.00
|-12.00
|-5.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3,259.00
|3,214.00
|2,965.00
|Tax
|589.00
|823.00
|783.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,670.00
|2,391.00
|2,182.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|3.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,670.00
|2,391.00
|2,185.00
|Minority Interest
|-5.00
|-10.00
|-4.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,665.00
|2,381.00
|2,181.00
|Equity Share Capital
|235.00
|235.00
|235.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.35
|10.13
|9.28
|Diluted EPS
|11.35
|10.13
|9.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.36
|10.13
|9.28
|Diluted EPS
|11.35
|10.13
|9.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited