 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HUL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,144.00 crore, up 16.08% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,144.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.08% from Rs. 13,046.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,665.00 crore in September 2022 up 22.19% from Rs. 2,181.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,588.00 crore in September 2022 up 9.42% from Rs. 3,279.00 crore in September 2021.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.28 in September 2021.

HUL shares closed at 2,573.10 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.48% returns over the last 6 months and 4.77% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Unilever
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,896.00 14,357.00 13,046.00
Other Operating Income 248.00 267.00 --
Total Income From Operations 15,144.00 14,624.00 13,046.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,436.00 4,868.00 4,242.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 3,100.00 2,940.00 2,239.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -339.00 -144.00 -160.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 758.00 636.00 620.00
Depreciation 272.00 281.00 281.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,053.00 1,334.00 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,657.00 1,588.00 2,879.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,207.00 3,121.00 2,945.00
Other Income 109.00 133.00 53.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,316.00 3,254.00 2,998.00
Interest 28.00 28.00 28.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,288.00 3,226.00 2,970.00
Exceptional Items -29.00 -12.00 -5.00
P/L Before Tax 3,259.00 3,214.00 2,965.00
Tax 589.00 823.00 783.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,670.00 2,391.00 2,182.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 3.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,670.00 2,391.00 2,185.00
Minority Interest -5.00 -10.00 -4.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,665.00 2,381.00 2,181.00
Equity Share Capital 235.00 235.00 235.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.35 10.13 9.28
Diluted EPS 11.35 10.13 9.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.36 10.13 9.28
Diluted EPS 11.35 10.13 9.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Unilever #HUL #Personal Care #Results
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.