HUL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,144.00 crore, up 16.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,144.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.08% from Rs. 13,046.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,665.00 crore in September 2022 up 22.19% from Rs. 2,181.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,588.00 crore in September 2022 up 9.42% from Rs. 3,279.00 crore in September 2021.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.28 in September 2021.

HUL shares closed at 2,573.10 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.48% returns over the last 6 months and 4.77% over the last 12 months.