HUL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13,046.00 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,046.00 crore in September 2021 up 11.67% from Rs. 11,683.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,181.00 crore in September 2021 up 10.49% from Rs. 1,974.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,279.00 crore in September 2021 up 8.65% from Rs. 3,018.00 crore in September 2020.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.28 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.40 in September 2020.

HUL shares closed at 2,546.80 on October 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 16.94% over the last 12 months.