you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,683.00 crore, up 15.62% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,683.00 crore in September 2020 up 15.62% from Rs. 10,105.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,974.00 crore in September 2020 up 8.82% from Rs. 1,814.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,018.00 crore in September 2020 up 14.93% from Rs. 2,626.00 crore in September 2019.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.40 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.38 in September 2019.

HUL shares closed at 2,173.10 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.00% returns over the last 6 months and 2.15% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Unilever
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations11,520.0010,572.009,957.00
Other Operating Income163.00159.00148.00
Total Income From Operations11,683.0010,731.0010,105.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4,279.003,685.003,331.00
Purchase of Traded Goods1,442.001,652.001,472.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-229.00-173.00-192.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost588.00624.00462.00
Depreciation265.00257.00254.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses1,144.00800.001,200.00
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,534.001,448.001,324.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,660.002,438.002,254.00
Other Income93.00154.00118.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,753.002,592.002,372.00
Interest31.0031.0034.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,722.002,561.002,338.00
Exceptional Items-83.00-119.00-48.00
P/L Before Tax2,639.002,442.002,290.00
Tax665.00545.00472.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,974.001,897.001,818.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,974.001,897.001,818.00
Minority Interest--1.00-4.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,974.001,898.001,814.00
Equity Share Capital235.00235.00216.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.408.088.38
Diluted EPS8.408.088.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.408.088.38
Diluted EPS8.408.088.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Unilever #HUL #Personal Care #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.