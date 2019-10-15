HUL Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,105.00 crore, up 6.48% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,957.00
|10,225.00
|9,640.00
|Other Operating Income
|148.00
|139.00
|138.00
|Total Income From Operations
|10,105.00
|10,364.00
|9,778.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,331.00
|3,254.00
|3,499.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,472.00
|1,347.00
|928.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-192.00
|165.00
|92.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|462.00
|485.00
|470.00
|Depreciation
|254.00
|229.00
|138.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,200.00
|1,167.00
|1,161.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,324.00
|1,222.00
|1,309.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,254.00
|2,495.00
|2,181.00
|Other Income
|118.00
|145.00
|131.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,372.00
|2,640.00
|2,312.00
|Interest
|34.00
|27.00
|7.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,338.00
|2,613.00
|2,305.00
|Exceptional Items
|-48.00
|7.00
|-59.00
|P/L Before Tax
|2,290.00
|2,620.00
|2,246.00
|Tax
|472.00
|825.00
|677.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,818.00
|1,795.00
|1,569.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,818.00
|1,795.00
|1,569.00
|Minority Interest
|-4.00
|-3.00
|-4.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,814.00
|1,792.00
|1,565.00
|Equity Share Capital
|216.00
|216.00
|216.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.38
|8.28
|7.23
|Diluted EPS
|8.38
|8.27
|7.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.38
|8.28
|7.23
|Diluted EPS
|8.38
|8.27
|7.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited