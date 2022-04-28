HUL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,767.00 crore, up 10.73% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13,490.00
|13,223.00
|12,240.00
|Other Operating Income
|277.00
|216.00
|193.00
|Total Income From Operations
|13,767.00
|13,439.00
|12,433.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,501.00
|4,023.00
|3,812.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,505.00
|2,335.00
|2,224.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-50.00
|55.00
|-142.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|579.00
|692.00
|555.00
|Depreciation
|278.00
|272.00
|266.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,296.00
|1,193.00
|1,418.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,635.00
|1,732.00
|1,524.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,023.00
|3,137.00
|2,776.00
|Other Income
|79.00
|60.00
|109.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,102.00
|3,197.00
|2,885.00
|Interest
|38.00
|27.00
|11.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,064.00
|3,170.00
|2,874.00
|Exceptional Items
|55.00
|-67.00
|14.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3,119.00
|3,103.00
|2,888.00
|Tax
|814.00
|803.00
|698.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,305.00
|2,300.00
|2,190.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|2.00
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,307.00
|2,300.00
|2,190.00
|Minority Interest
|-3.00
|-3.00
|-4.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,304.00
|2,297.00
|2,186.00
|Equity Share Capital
|235.00
|235.00
|235.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.81
|9.78
|9.31
|Diluted EPS
|9.81
|9.78
|9.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.81
|9.78
|9.31
|Diluted EPS
|9.81
|9.78
|9.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited