HUL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,767.00 crore, up 10.73% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,767.00 crore in March 2022 up 10.73% from Rs. 12,433.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,304.00 crore in March 2022 up 5.4% from Rs. 2,186.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,380.00 crore in March 2022 up 7.27% from Rs. 3,151.00 crore in March 2021.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.31 in March 2021.

HUL shares closed at 2,148.35 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.36% returns over the last 6 months and -9.73% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Unilever
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13,490.00 13,223.00 12,240.00
Other Operating Income 277.00 216.00 193.00
Total Income From Operations 13,767.00 13,439.00 12,433.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,501.00 4,023.00 3,812.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,505.00 2,335.00 2,224.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -50.00 55.00 -142.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 579.00 692.00 555.00
Depreciation 278.00 272.00 266.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,296.00 1,193.00 1,418.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,635.00 1,732.00 1,524.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,023.00 3,137.00 2,776.00
Other Income 79.00 60.00 109.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,102.00 3,197.00 2,885.00
Interest 38.00 27.00 11.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,064.00 3,170.00 2,874.00
Exceptional Items 55.00 -67.00 14.00
P/L Before Tax 3,119.00 3,103.00 2,888.00
Tax 814.00 803.00 698.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,305.00 2,300.00 2,190.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 2.00 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,307.00 2,300.00 2,190.00
Minority Interest -3.00 -3.00 -4.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,304.00 2,297.00 2,186.00
Equity Share Capital 235.00 235.00 235.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.81 9.78 9.31
Diluted EPS 9.81 9.78 9.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.81 9.78 9.31
Diluted EPS 9.81 9.78 9.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
