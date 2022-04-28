English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HUL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,767.00 crore, up 10.73% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13,767.00 crore in March 2022 up 10.73% from Rs. 12,433.00 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,304.00 crore in March 2022 up 5.4% from Rs. 2,186.00 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,380.00 crore in March 2022 up 7.27% from Rs. 3,151.00 crore in March 2021.

    HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.31 in March 2021.

    Close

    HUL shares closed at 2,148.35 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.36% returns over the last 6 months and -9.73% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Unilever
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13,490.0013,223.0012,240.00
    Other Operating Income277.00216.00193.00
    Total Income From Operations13,767.0013,439.0012,433.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,501.004,023.003,812.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,505.002,335.002,224.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-50.0055.00-142.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost579.00692.00555.00
    Depreciation278.00272.00266.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1,296.001,193.001,418.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,635.001,732.001,524.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,023.003,137.002,776.00
    Other Income79.0060.00109.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,102.003,197.002,885.00
    Interest38.0027.0011.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,064.003,170.002,874.00
    Exceptional Items55.00-67.0014.00
    P/L Before Tax3,119.003,103.002,888.00
    Tax814.00803.00698.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,305.002,300.002,190.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items2.00----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,307.002,300.002,190.00
    Minority Interest-3.00-3.00-4.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,304.002,297.002,186.00
    Equity Share Capital235.00235.00235.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.819.789.31
    Diluted EPS9.819.789.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.819.789.31
    Diluted EPS9.819.789.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Unilever #HUL #Personal Care #Results
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.