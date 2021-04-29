HUL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12,433.00 crore, up 34.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,433.00 crore in March 2021 up 34.98% from Rs. 9,211.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,186.00 crore in March 2021 up 44.29% from Rs. 1,515.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,152.00 crore in March 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 2,364.00 crore in March 2020.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.98 in March 2020.

HUL shares closed at 2,406.55 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.40% returns over the last 6 months and 7.83% over the last 12 months.