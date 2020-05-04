HUL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,211.00 crore, down 9.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,211.00 crore in March 2020 down 9.7% from Rs. 10,201.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,515.00 crore in March 2020 down 3.56% from Rs. 1,571.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,364.00 crore in March 2020 down 5.7% from Rs. 2,507.00 crore in March 2019.

HUL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.27 in March 2019.

HUL shares closed at 2,195.00 on April 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.18% returns over the last 6 months and 24.88% over the last 12 months.