HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,211.00 crore, down 9.7% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,211.00 crore in March 2020 down 9.7% from Rs. 10,201.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,515.00 crore in March 2020 down 3.56% from Rs. 1,571.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,364.00 crore in March 2020 down 5.7% from Rs. 2,507.00 crore in March 2019.

HUL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.27 in March 2019.

HUL shares closed at 2,195.00 on April 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.18% returns over the last 6 months and 24.88% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Unilever
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations9,078.009,978.0010,047.00
Other Operating Income133.00125.00154.00
Total Income From Operations9,211.0010,103.0010,201.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,498.002,893.003,432.00
Purchase of Traded Goods1,999.001,573.001,288.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-242.00161.00130.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost386.00487.00432.00
Depreciation271.00248.00144.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses1,175.001,171.001,118.00
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,295.001,289.001,407.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,829.002,281.002,250.00
Other Income264.00105.00113.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,093.002,386.002,363.00
Interest30.0027.007.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,063.002,359.002,356.00
Exceptional Items-59.00-100.00-64.00
P/L Before Tax2,004.002,259.002,292.00
Tax484.00628.00718.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,520.001,631.001,574.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-8.00----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,512.001,631.001,574.00
Minority Interest3.00-4.00-3.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,515.001,627.001,571.00
Equity Share Capital216.00216.00216.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.987.517.27
Diluted EPS6.987.517.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.987.517.27
Diluted EPS6.987.517.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 4, 2020 03:15 pm

