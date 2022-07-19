HUL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,624.00 crore, up 19.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,624.00 crore in June 2022 up 19.93% from Rs. 12,194.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,381.00 crore in June 2022 up 13.54% from Rs. 2,097.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,535.00 crore in June 2022 up 18.35% from Rs. 2,987.00 crore in June 2021.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.92 in June 2021.

HUL shares closed at 2,553.50 on July 18, 2022 (NSE)