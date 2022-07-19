 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HUL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,624.00 crore, up 19.93% Y-o-Y

Jul 19, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,624.00 crore in June 2022 up 19.93% from Rs. 12,194.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,381.00 crore in June 2022 up 13.54% from Rs. 2,097.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,535.00 crore in June 2022 up 18.35% from Rs. 2,987.00 crore in June 2021.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.92 in June 2021.

HUL shares closed at 2,553.50 on July 18, 2022 (NSE)

Hindustan Unilever
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,357.00 13,490.00 12,004.00
Other Operating Income 267.00 277.00 190.00
Total Income From Operations 14,624.00 13,767.00 12,194.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,868.00 4,501.00 3,680.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,940.00 2,505.00 2,232.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -144.00 -50.00 133.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 636.00 579.00 654.00
Depreciation 281.00 278.00 260.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,334.00 1,296.00 1,029.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,588.00 1,635.00 1,545.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,121.00 3,023.00 2,661.00
Other Income 133.00 79.00 66.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,254.00 3,102.00 2,727.00
Interest 28.00 38.00 13.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,226.00 3,064.00 2,714.00
Exceptional Items -12.00 55.00 -27.00
P/L Before Tax 3,214.00 3,119.00 2,687.00
Tax 823.00 814.00 587.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,391.00 2,305.00 2,100.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 2.00 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,391.00 2,307.00 2,100.00
Minority Interest -10.00 -3.00 -3.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,381.00 2,304.00 2,097.00
Equity Share Capital 235.00 235.00 235.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.13 9.81 8.92
Diluted EPS 10.13 9.81 8.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.13 9.81 8.92
Diluted EPS 10.13 9.81 8.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 19, 2022 06:00 pm
