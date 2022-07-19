HUL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,624.00 crore, up 19.93% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,357.00
|13,490.00
|12,004.00
|Other Operating Income
|267.00
|277.00
|190.00
|Total Income From Operations
|14,624.00
|13,767.00
|12,194.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,868.00
|4,501.00
|3,680.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,940.00
|2,505.00
|2,232.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-144.00
|-50.00
|133.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|636.00
|579.00
|654.00
|Depreciation
|281.00
|278.00
|260.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,334.00
|1,296.00
|1,029.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,588.00
|1,635.00
|1,545.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,121.00
|3,023.00
|2,661.00
|Other Income
|133.00
|79.00
|66.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,254.00
|3,102.00
|2,727.00
|Interest
|28.00
|38.00
|13.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,226.00
|3,064.00
|2,714.00
|Exceptional Items
|-12.00
|55.00
|-27.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3,214.00
|3,119.00
|2,687.00
|Tax
|823.00
|814.00
|587.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,391.00
|2,305.00
|2,100.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|2.00
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,391.00
|2,307.00
|2,100.00
|Minority Interest
|-10.00
|-3.00
|-3.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,381.00
|2,304.00
|2,097.00
|Equity Share Capital
|235.00
|235.00
|235.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.13
|9.81
|8.92
|Diluted EPS
|10.13
|9.81
|8.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.13
|9.81
|8.92
|Diluted EPS
|10.13
|9.81
|8.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited