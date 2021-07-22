MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HUL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12,194.00 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,194.00 crore in June 2021 up 13.63% from Rs. 10,731.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,097.00 crore in June 2021 up 10.48% from Rs. 1,898.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,987.00 crore in June 2021 up 4.84% from Rs. 2,849.00 crore in June 2020.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.08 in June 2020.

Close

HUL shares closed at 2,433.90 on July 20, 2021 (BSE)

Hindustan Unilever
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations12,004.0012,240.0010,572.00
Other Operating Income190.00193.00159.00
Total Income From Operations12,194.0012,433.0010,731.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,680.003,812.003,685.00
Purchase of Traded Goods2,232.002,224.001,652.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks133.00-142.00-173.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost654.00555.00624.00
Depreciation260.00266.00257.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses1,029.001,418.00800.00
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,545.001,523.001,448.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,661.002,777.002,438.00
Other Income66.00109.00154.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,727.002,886.002,592.00
Interest13.0011.0031.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,714.002,875.002,561.00
Exceptional Items-27.0014.00-119.00
P/L Before Tax2,687.002,889.002,442.00
Tax587.00698.00545.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,100.002,191.001,897.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,100.002,191.001,897.00
Minority Interest-3.00-4.001.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,097.002,186.001,898.00
Equity Share Capital235.00235.00235.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.929.318.08
Diluted EPS8.929.318.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.929.318.08
Diluted EPS8.929.318.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Unilever #HUL #Personal Care #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 06:12 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.