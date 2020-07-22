HUL Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10,731.00 crore, up 3.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,731.00 crore in June 2020 up 3.54% from Rs. 10,364.00 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,898.00 crore in June 2020 up 5.92% from Rs. 1,792.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,849.00 crore in June 2020 down 0.7% from Rs. 2,869.00 crore in June 2019.

HUL EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.08 in June 2020 from Rs. 8.28 in June 2019.

HUL shares closed at 2,318.00 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.78% returns over the last 6 months and 37.92% over the last 12 months.