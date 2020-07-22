App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10,731.00 crore, up 3.54% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,731.00 crore in June 2020 up 3.54% from Rs. 10,364.00 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,898.00 crore in June 2020 up 5.92% from Rs. 1,792.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,849.00 crore in June 2020 down 0.7% from Rs. 2,869.00 crore in June 2019.

HUL EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.08 in June 2020 from Rs. 8.28 in June 2019.

HUL shares closed at 2,318.00 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.78% returns over the last 6 months and 37.92% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Unilever
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations10,572.009,078.0010,225.00
Other Operating Income159.00133.00139.00
Total Income From Operations10,731.009,211.0010,364.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,685.002,498.003,254.00
Purchase of Traded Goods1,652.001,999.001,347.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-173.00-242.00165.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost624.00386.00485.00
Depreciation257.00271.00229.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses800.001,175.001,167.00
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,448.001,295.001,222.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,438.001,829.002,495.00
Other Income154.00264.00145.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,592.002,093.002,640.00
Interest31.0030.0027.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,561.002,063.002,613.00
Exceptional Items-119.00-59.007.00
P/L Before Tax2,442.002,004.002,620.00
Tax545.00484.00825.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,897.001,520.001,795.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items---8.00--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,897.001,512.001,795.00
Minority Interest1.003.00-3.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,898.001,515.001,792.00
Equity Share Capital235.00216.00216.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.086.988.28
Diluted EPS8.086.988.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.086.988.28
Diluted EPS8.086.988.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Unilever #HUL #Personal Care #Results

